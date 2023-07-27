WATCH: Youri Tielemans body cam offers unique insight into what it is like to be a Premier League player during Aston Villa friendly with Newcastle

Ever wondered what life as a Premier League player would be like? Well, a body cam worn by Youri Tielemans has offered a unique insight.

Villans enjoying pre-season in the States

Belgian midfielder now part of their squad

In-game footage captured

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international midfielder is among those to have been on the move this summer, with the 26-year-old playmaker trading life at Leicester City for that at Aston Villa. He has been figuring in their pre-season tour of the United States, with his first outing for the Villans coming against Champions League-bound Newcastle United on July 24. Tielemans, who was introduced off the bench in said fixture, was fitted with a camera which helped to show fans what it is like to be an elite performer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The footage from Tielemans shows how much running he does in the middle of the park, as well as communicating with those around him, while he is also captured taking a corner and indulging in post-game pleasantries with opponents and the match officials. Premier League referee Peter Bankes also wore a body cam in Fulham’s Summer Series clash with Brentford – which allowed him to offer a different perspective of Harry Wilson’s stunning strike in that contest.

WHAT NEXT? Villa and Newcastle played out a 3-3 draw at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with Ollie Watkins opening the scoring for Unai Emery’s side before Emi Buendia bagged a brace.