WATCH: Will Still, that is unbelievable! Reims boss completes insane trick shot at first time of asking and his players go mad

WHAT HAPPENED? Taking part in Telefoot's Challenge, 'La Lucarne', Reims players and staff took turns attempting to curl a ball through the famous window. To everyone's amazement, it was the manager's first attempt which first soared through the tiny gap. Still offered a shrug of the shoulders in celebration as if to say, 'who else?'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reims boss, surely accustomed to taking social media by storm now following his run of 19 games unbeaten as head coach last season, was the main man yet again. Fortunately, Still won't feel the need to turn to himself as a player-coach just yet - his side sit an impressive fifth in Ligue 1.

WHAT NEXT FOR STILL? Still returns to the dugout as Reims play Nantes on Sunday before facing off against Paris Saint-Germain next week.