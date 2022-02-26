Watch: Ward-Prowse reveals impressions of Neville and Carragher to leave pundits in hysterics

James Ward-Prowse backed up another fine Southampton performance on the pitch with one off it, after the midfielder left Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher laughing with his impressions of the pair.

Goals for Che Adams and Oriol Romeu secured three points for the Saints in a 2-0 victory against rock-bottom Norwich in the Premier League, with England international Ward-Prowse at the heart of their success once again.

However, more was to come in his post-match interview with former Three Lions duo Neville and Carragher, where the playmaker busted out uncanny impressions of the pair to leave them chuckling.

WATCH: England star splits sides with impersonations

🗣 "Are we done." 😆



Southampton's James Ward-Prowse says he is working on his free-kicks from the other side and his @GNev2 and @Carra23 impressions 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AP0mxW3PDM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 25, 2022

