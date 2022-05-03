Watch: Rulli howlers help Liverpool overcome first-half shocker at Villarreal to book place in Champions League final

Villarreal stunned Liverpool with a pair of first-half goals, but a series of howlers from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli helped the Reds book their trip to the Champions League final.

Boulaye Dia gave Villarreal the lead on the day within three minutes before Francis Coquelin leveled the scoreline with his side's second shot on target of the entire tie, leaving the Premier League giants stunned.

However, the Reds emerged from the dressing room with a renewed sense of purpose, with their efforts rewarded as Rulli let three past him in the second half to win 3-2 on the day and 5-2 on aggregate.

Rough day for Rulli

Rulli's first error of the day came on a goal from Fabinho, who smashed a shot between the goalkeeper's legs to restore Liverpool's aggregate lead.

Moments later, Luis Diaz put the tie nearly out of reach, with his header also going between the goalkeeper's legs.

Article continues below

Sadio Mane all but iced the tie wth his goal, which saw Rulli caught far out of his box, leaving the Senegal star with a simple finish into an empty net.

Credited with two errors leading two goals, Rulli is the first goalkeeper to hit those unfortunate numbers since Loris Karius, who infamously did so in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Watch: Rulli's series of howlers

FABINHO HITS IT THROUGH RULLI'S LEGS. 💥 pic.twitter.com/dN4Cdi82Gk — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022

Fabinho slams the ball home! 💥



Liverpool weren't going to roll over that easily...



Gerónimo Rulli won't want to see that one again! 😔 #UCL pic.twitter.com/vJvXvAYVCE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

LUIS DÍAZ PUTS IT THROUGH RULLI'S LEGS. AGAIN. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/VVmAA2OIAr — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022

Sadio Mane puts the tie on ice. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/RDysSIn6UY — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022

Mane passes the ball into an empty net after rounding Gerónimo Rulli! ⚽️



Liverpool have turned this around with such ease in the second half!



Three goals in the space of 12 minutes 🌪#UCL pic.twitter.com/XsohPejL2j — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

Watch: Villarreal's first-half goals

Boulaye Dia gets the opener! ⚽️



Villarreal have already halved their deficit in the third minute of the game! 😱



This tie IS NOT over! 👊#UCL pic.twitter.com/fKUIE4JZ7F — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

WOOOOOOOOW! 🤯



A great cross, a stunning leap, and a perfect header! 🎯



Francis Coquelin has drawn this tie level!#UCL pic.twitter.com/bmpwsptIAp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

VILLARREAL INSIDE 3 MINUTES. 😳



What a time for Boulaye Dia to score his first #UCL goal! 💥 pic.twitter.com/k73ozw98zL — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022

FRANCIS COQUELIN! TIE LEVEL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QjsKXbwVUB — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022

Further reading