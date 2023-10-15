WATCH: He should have left it! VAR denies Alvaro Morata opening goal for Spain against Norway - but striker didn't even need to touch it

Alvaro Morata though he had put Spain ahead in their crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Norway only for VAR to intervene.

Morata taps home

VAR intervenes

Own goal would have stood

WHAT HAPPENED? The Atletico Madrid forward couldn't believe his luck as Norway's Stefan Strandberg's sliced clearance bounced invitingly in front of goal for an easy tap in.

But a review from the VAR officials saw the goal chalked off for offside with referee Tobias Stieler deeming Strandberg's clearance unintentional therefore not resetting play for offside purposes. With Morata in an offside position from Dani Carvajal's initial cross, he was deemed active when he scored and the goal was ruled out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As many viewers pointed out, Morata could have simply watched on as the ball made its way over the line anyway. But understandably, striker's instinct took place over a very specific interpretation of the offside law.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN AND NORWAY? The two sides headed to the changing rooms after a hard-fought, but goalless first half.