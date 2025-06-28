WATCH: USMNT striker Haji Wright pens heartfelt letter to Los Angeles ahead of 2026 World Cup

The USMNT forward has written an emotional letter to his hometown of LA, expressing confidence in the city's support for the 2026 World Cup

Getty Images Sport

WHAT HAPPENED

USMNT forward Haji Wright released an open letter to the city of Los Angeles this week, thanking his hometown for shaping his soccer journey and calling for strong local support when the USMNT kicks off their 2026 World Cup campaign. The 27-year-old Los Angeles native reflected on how the city helped him fall in love with soccer and expressed excitement about potentially playing World Cup matches in his hometown. Wright's letter appeared on social media, generating excitement among American fans ahead of next summer's tournament.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The 2026 World Cup marks a landmark moment for soccer in America, with games scheduled to be played across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Los Angeles, as one of the premier host cities, will play a central role in the tournament's success and visibility. Wright's letter is part of a broader effort by U.S. Soccer to strengthen connections between national team players and local communities ahead of the tournament.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Haji Wright is currently with the USMNT as they focus on the Gold Cup, where they will face Costa Rica on June 29 in the quarterfinal.