WATCH: USMNT midfielder Paxten Aaronson faces off against NFL superstar Tyreek Hill in a game of EA Sports FC 24!

- Aaronson hosts NFL star Hill
- Duo clash in game of EA Sports FC 24
- NFL set to play Sunday match in Frankfurt
WHAT HAPPENED? On social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Frankfurt posted a video of Aaronson facing off against Hill in a heated match of EA Sports FC 24! The duo are seen sitting forward with their eyes glued to the screen in the competitive match.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The NFL has sent two of their best teams to Europe for a brilliant showcase this Sunday, as the Dolphins clash against the Chiefs in Frankfurt's stadium. No doubt that the Aaronson brothers will be tuning in a day after their match!
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANKFURT? The Bundesliga side face off against Union Berlin this weekend, with it being a showcase between the Aaronson brothers as Brenden hosts Paxten in a USMNT clash!