Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko struck an emotional winner in extra-time on Thursday to send West Ham through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they triumphed over Sevilla at London Stadium.

With the score 1-0 on the night to the Hammers and 1-1 on aggregate at the end of regular time thanks to Tomas Soucek's first-half finish, the Irons wideman - who made an emotional return earlier this month after compassionate leave - struck a rebound home to win it for the hosts.

Mobbed by his team-mates both after his goal and at the full-time whistle, it marked another emotionally charged evening in east London for the club and their player amid Russia's military invasion of his home nation.

Watch: Ukraine star Yarmolenko's winner

"Some things are written in the stars..."



WEST HAM GO AHEAD IN EXTRA TIME AGAINST SEVILLA!



And it's Yarmolenko with the goal ❤️#UEL pic.twitter.com/Ho04rJA7Gj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 17, 2022

