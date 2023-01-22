WATCH: Szczesny blunder gives Atalanta lead against Juventus

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will feel he should have done much better to stop Ademola Lookman firing Atalanta into the lead on Sunday.

Lookman fired shot towards Juventus goal

Szczesny got hand to ball but failed to keep it out

Juve pulled level through Di Maria

WHAT HAPPENED? Lookman took on a pass from Jeremie Boga and fired towards goal in the early stages of the Serie A clash in Turin. Szczesny looked ready to keep the effort out as he got a strong hand to it, but the ball ended up bouncing into the net as Atalanta went ahead after five minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a nightmare start in what has been a disastrous week for Turin giants, who were deducted 15 points in Serie A due to some financial irregularities. Juve and Szczesny's blushes were spared, however, as Angel Di Maria pulled them level with a penalty 25 minutes into the game.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? After the clash against Atalanta, Juve will continue their efforts to climb back up the Serie A table when they meet Monza next Sunday.