How to watch the Super Bowl LVIII on demand

How you can catch the NFL showpiece fixture on your favorite streaming services

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to make it back-to-back titles when they face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII this weekend, live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The Patrick Mahomes-led side are chasing consecutive NFL crowns after victory a year ago, with their fourth appearance at the showpiece fixture in the past five seasons.

At the end of a season that has seen their on-field exploits matched only by their off-field exposure thanks to Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship with popstar Taylor Swift, the Chiefs have their eyes on the biggest prize again.

Although in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, the 49ers will be determined to avenge their prior loss as they look for a first victory on the grandest stage of all since Super Bowl XXIX way back in 1995 when they defeated the San Diego Chargers.

We know it's been a lot of Super Bowl this and Super Bowl that, so if you're not the biggest fan of football and just want to catch Usher's halftime show, or you're not going to be able to watch the event live because of the time difference - don't worry, there are plenty of ways that you can watch Super Bowl LVII on-demand.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know to catch the Super Bowl on demand below.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII on demand

While the 2024 Super Bowl will be broadcast globally, viewers may be unable to access local coverage of the game due to broadcast rights or package availability, with several subscription-based pay television services carrying the match instead.

You may also find that waking up at 1 am in the morning won't be worth it for whatever reason. But, that doesn't mean that you have to miss out on any of the fun. Wherever you are in the world, there are ways in which you can rewind the clock and catch up with all the drama on and off the field.

Here's a list of all broadcast coverage for Super Bowl LVIII by major nation and networks:

Location/Country Network United States CBS / Paramount+ Canada TSN / CTV / TSN+ / DAZN United Kingdom Sky Sports / Sky Go / ITVX / DAZN France beiN SPORT / DAZN Spain Movistar Plus+ / DAZN Australia Seven / 7mate / 7+ / ESPN / Kayo / DAZN New Zealand TVNZ 1 / TVNZ+ / DAZN South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador) ESPN / ESPN2 / DAZN India Star Sports / DAZN South Africa ESPN2 / DAZN Hong Kong NOW Sports 680 Singapore Mola Japan G+ / DAZN

If you do not see your country or region listed above, check out the NFL guide on ways to watch Super Bowl LVIII - International for a more detailed list of coverage worldwide.

Not sure where to watch? You can watch Super Bowl LVIII -including the original American broadcast and Halftime Show - with an NFL Game Pass on DAZN. For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for just £0.99. The NFL Game Pass is available worldwide on DAZN, excluding the United States and China.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII Live

In the United States, coverage of Super Bowl LVIII will be shown on free-to-air through CBS and streamed by the channel's affiliated platform Paramount+.

Both Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will also carry the broadcast of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Streamer Price Fubo From $79.99 per month Hulu + Live TV From $7.99 per month Paramount+ From $5.99 per month

Super Bowl FAQs

What is the cheapest way to watch Super Bowl LVIII on demand?

The cheapest way to watch Super Bowl LVIII on demand is to catch the game with Paramount+.

With subscriptions starting from just $5.99 per month, you'll be able to watch all the action from Allegiant Stadium for less than the cost of a couple of beers.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII with a VPN

Fans can also watch Super Bowl LVIII through a VPN to redirect their IP address. If you do not have a VPN downloaded for your device, visit GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for further information. If you do have one ready to go, however, then you're just a few steps away from being able to watch Super Bowl LVIII.

Open your VPN application or interface. If you are using a handheld device, this will likely be in the form of an app, while some VPNs may run off personal computers in the form of hardware settings once downloaded and installed. Browse for the VPN you wish to use. Most VPN providers have multiple servers, allowing you to select from a broad range of network options, each with an IP address set to a different location around the globe. We recommend the United Kingdom, which will show and stream the fixture free-to-air on ITV. Make your connection to the VPN of your choice. Once you have done so, refresh your browser on your device. You should now be connected to a new IP address provided by your IPN - with it, you can access coverage of Super Bowl LVIII.

What time will coverage start for Super Bowl LVIII?

There is no confirmed time for pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LVIII so far, though with a full slate of festivities due before the match, you can expect it to be early.

Last year, at Super Bowl LVII, broadcaster Fox began their coverage five-and-a-half hours before kick-off, suggesting that this year's broadcast may start at 1:00 pm EST.

Who will perform the NFL Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show?

The NFL Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show will be headlined by popular R&B singer Usher, who will be looking to deliver a memorable performance when he takes the stage in Las Vegas.

Last year, pop star Rihanna headlined the event, while other previous acts to land the prestigious spot include The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, U2, and Bruce Springsteen.