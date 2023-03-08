WATCH: 'Son of a b*tch!' - Thiago Silva's FURIOUS reaction to Jude Bellingham's rash challenge on Chelsea team-mate Reece James filmed by his wife

A passionate Thiago Silva reacted strongly to a rash challenge Jude Bellingham made against Reece James as Chelsea beat Borussia Dortmund.

James clattered by Bellingham

Injured Silva watched on in stands

Chelsea completed comeback to advance

WHAT HAPPENED? Injured defender Thiago Silva could only watch on from the stands at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea found a way past a Bundesligatitle-challenging Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night, but he still made his voice heard. Thiago Silva's wife Belle captured a video on her Instagram of the Brazilian losing his mind after watching Bellingham escape with just a yellow card after sliding through James with Chelsea 2-0 up on the night. Thiago Silva screamed after the tackle: "Son of a b*tch, not my full-back, for the love of God, red card!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham, who plays alongside James for England at international level, had a night to forget as Dortmund were knocked out of the Champions League, despite taking a 1-0 lead into the second leg. He expressed his anger at the referee's decision to award Chelsea the penalty that took them through to the quarter-final after the final whistle, and the decision to award a retake, which Kai Havertz dispatched.

Silva is unlikely to be back for Chelsea in the next round, after sustaining knee ligament damage against Tottenham at the end of February.

WHAT NEXT? While the Brazil international centre-back continues his recovery, both he and Chelsea will have an eye on the Champions League quarter-final draw, which is due to take place on March 17.