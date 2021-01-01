WATCH: ‘Sevilla runs in my veins… you feel proud to be a part of it’ - Loyalty FC

Meet the 25-year veteran of the sacred turf at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

"In exchange for my loyalty, Sevilla give me joy."

Few have been as loyal as Antonio Delgado, who for 25 years has maintained the playing surface on which that joy has been played out.

From Davor Sukur and Dani Alves to a Copa del Rey trophy and no less than six UEFA Europa League titles, Delgado has seen it all over the two and a half decades that have cemented the Rojiblancos’ place in his heart forever.

“Sevilla runs in my veins,” says the man whose love for the club began as a child when his mother began working for the club..

“You start feeling it as a kid and you start to grow up and you feel proud to be part of it.”

Delgado has every right to be proud of his own achievements, but his sense of pride comes from being part of a collective spirit that has transformed the club in the time since he began his long love affair with Sevilla.

“The secret,” he reveals, “is the level of professionalism in every area of the club, which brings together all that feeling within the club.

“Thanks to mine and my colleague’s work, we have helped achieve [Sevilla’s] goals.”

Below you can watch the trailer for Loyalty FC, a series in conjunction with Valvoline.