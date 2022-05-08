Watch: Sam Kerr scores two stunning volleys against Man Utd as Chelsea win WSL title
James Westwood
Getty
Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys against Manchester United to help Chelsea to the WSL title on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign.
Kerr netted her 19th and 20th goals of the season in Sunday's WSL decider, becoming the first player in the history of the competition to reach the 20-goal mark in successive campaigns.
The Australian forward's first of the afternoon was a lovely strike from just inside the box, but her second was even better as she chested the ball down some 25 yards out before lobbing the United goalkeeper.
Editors' Picks
- Fans slam 'overrated' Mendy, want Kepa back as Chelsea's first choice
- How Hayes and Eidevall added extra spice to Chelsea and Arsenal's Women's Super League title fight
- Welcome Salisu: Six reasons why Southampton star will be key for Ghana
- Boehly's plans for Chelsea: From Liverpool-style transfers to redeveloping Stamford Bridge