WATCH: Ryan Reynolds wishes Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney happy birthday with HILARIOUS video featuring players and staff

The fun never seems to stop at high-flying Wrexham, with players, fans and staff joining in a hilarious birthday video between the club's owners.

Song pokes fun at name mispronunciation

Wrexham players and staff feature in skit

Video racks up over a million views in just hours

WHAT HAPPENED? Ryan Reynolds came up with a novel way of wishing his Wrexham co-owner many happy returns, posting a video featuring a raucous song based on the common mangling of Rob McElhenney's name. The skit features players, staff and fans as it bounces between Irish-American alehouses and Wrexham hostelries.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Social media is abuzz with all things Wrexham it seems. Earlier on Friday, comedian Jack Whitehall was keen to offer his services as top-scorer Paul Mullin joked with McElhenny about a potential biopic of the striker's life.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? After taking the upper hand in their remarkable promotion tussle with Notts County, the team make the trek from north Wales to north London to take on Barnet on Saturday.