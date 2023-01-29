WATCH: Ryan Reynolds rings Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney from stands as fans sing Deadpool chant before FA Cup clash with Sheffield United

Wrexham fans chanted for Rob McElhenny over the phone during their FA Cup matchup against Sheffield United, after co-owner Ryan Reynolds rang him.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons' fellow co-owner and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star listened from the phone as Wrexham supporters were in full voice for their memorable fourth-round matchup. The chant was originally sung by a local group before being inherited as a chant by fans to the lyrics of: "Bring on the Deadpool and Rob McElhenney!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Non-League Wrexham progressed through four ties to take on Championship high-flyers Sheffield United, beating Coventry City in the last round in a memorable 4-3 victory. Reynolds' and McElhenney's club are aiming for their first fifth-round finish since 1997, although an early Oli McBurnie strike for the away side made things difficult for the Red Dragons early on.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? After Sunday's memorable FA Cup tie, Phil Parkinson's side travel to Altrincham next Saturday, defending a narrow lead at the top of the National League where they sit ahead of Notts County solely on goal difference.