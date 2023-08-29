WATCH: The Eternal City has a new hero! Romelu Lukaku gets raucous welcome after landing at airport ahead of Roma loan move

Fans turned up in large numbers at the airport to welcome Romelu Lukaku, who is set to complete a loan move to AS Roma.

Lukaku arrived in Rome amid loud cheers from fans

Set to complete loan move from Chelsea

Roma face AC Milan on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian forward received a grand welcome from AS Roma fans when he landed at the airport in Rome ahead of his proposed loan move from Chelsea. The Giallorossi cheered enthusiastically as Lukaku arrived at the 'Eternal City'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old, who was keen on moving out of Chelsea this summer, had offers from Saudi Arabia but he chose to stay back in Europe and after a telephonic conversation with his former coach and current Roma boss Jose Mourinho, he decided to join them on loan.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Lukaku, who has been training with the Chelsea U21s, could be included in Roma's matchday squad against AC Milan on Friday.