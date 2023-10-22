WATCH: Robin van Persie approves! Former Man Utd and Arsenal star responds to video of insane Sunday League volley that he might have scored in his Premier League prime

Former Premier League star Robin van Persie approved of a spectacular Sunday League goal that the striker himself might have scored in his prime.

Van Persie reacts to stunning Sunday League goal

The scorer emulated the Dutch striker

Currently works with Feyenoord's U18 side as co-head coach

WHAT HAPPENED? An X (formerly Twitter) handle that goes by the name Sunday Shouts FC, posted a video of a goal from the Sunday League where the scorer netted a magnificent volley from the edge of the box with the caption, "When you turn into Robin van Persie on a Sunday."

The Dutch legend took notice of the video and reposted it with 'fire', 'Ok hand' and 'handshake' emojis to show his approval of the goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Netherlands international won the Premier League Golden Boot Award twice in his career for both the Gunners and the Red Devils in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons respectively. He won every major trophy during his time in England including the Premier League title which he bagged upon joining United in the 2012/13 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? The 40-year-old announced his retirement from professional football in 2019 after which he served his boyhood club Feyenoord as an assistant manager. He currently works as a co-head coach at the club's U18 side.