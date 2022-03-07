Watch: Richards bursts out laughing during Keane's rant saying Man Utd 'gave up' against Man City

Micah Richards could not contain his laughter during Roy Keane's rant about the lack of fight in the Manchester United players following a humiliating 4-1 defeat by local rivals Manchester City.

A dazzling and dominant second-half display from Pep Guardiola's side sealed an impressive win over a discouraged looking United team, who now sit outside of the top four.

After the game, former United captain Keane was ruthless in his analysis of the match, and ultimately concluded that it was “Men v boys, they gave up, shame on them”, much to the amusement of ex-City defender Richards.

Watch Richards laughing during Keane's Man Utd criticism

Micah Richards trying his best to hold in his laughter when Roy Keane vents about Manchester United 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8kyKJvueSF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2022

