Watch: Real Madrid given rousing reception by fans as they seek Champions League final berth
Daniel Edwards
Getty
Supporters of Real Madrid had a fantastic welcome in store for their heroes ahead of Wednesday's Champions League decider against Manchester City.
Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu plays host to the Merengue as they look to overturn a 4-3 deficit following last week's thrilling semi-final opener.
And the club's faithful is pulling out all the stops to make their presence felt in and around the stadium.
Editors' Picks
- Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Kalu and Okoye: How can Watford’s Nigerian contingent recover?
- Vinicius’ redemption: Real Madrid’s Brazilian star finally fulfilling potential
- Liverpool’s Salah and Mane leave Wenger in awe after Villarreal comeback win
- What a signing! Game-changer Diaz leads Liverpool to yet another Champions League final