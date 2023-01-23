WATCH: Real Madrid boss Ancelotti shares chewing gum with fan during Athletic Club clash

- Blancos visited San Mames in La Liga
- Took all three points in a 2-0 win
- Italian coach interacted with supporters
WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian tactician did just that during the Blancos’ latest La Liga fixture away at Athletic Club. A home fan sat just behind the away dugout decided to put the cheeky question to Ancelotti as the players took to the field at San Mames, and the Madrid boss surprisingly obliged!
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti had every reason to be in a good mood during his side's trip to Bilbao, with the current La Liga and Champions League holders collecting a 2-0 victory courtesy of goals in either half from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos.
WHAT NEXT? Real will be back in action on Thursday when playing host to neighbours Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.