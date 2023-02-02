WATCH: Ramos kisses Navas & pens heartfelt goodbye message to ex-Real Madrid & PSG team-mate following Nottingham Forest transfer

Keylor Navas is on his way to Nottingham Forest, with Sergio Ramos penning a heartfelt farewell message to the Costa Rican goalkeeper.

Keeper on his way to the Premier League

Taking in loan spell at the City Ground

PSG star sad to see him leave France

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old shot-stopper, who is a three-time Champions League winner, is heading to England on a short-term loan deal through to the end of the 2022-23 campaign. Ramos is disappointed to see his former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate moving on, with the World Cup-winning defender getting all emotional when packing Navas off to the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos’ message to Navas reads: “Football is as wonderful as the people it puts you on your path. My friend, brother, you opened the doors of your home to make us feel welcome, you accompanied us at all times and together we have continued to build special memories... With there still more to come! All the best in this new stage. We'll miss you dearly, but we'll always be close. All the best, Mae!”

WHAT NEXT? Navas completed a move to Forest on deadline day in the January window, with the veteran keeper in line to make his Premier League debut for the Reds when they take in a crucial clash with Leeds at the City Ground on Sunday.