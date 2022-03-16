Christian Pulisic has scored a vital goal for Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, capping off a smooth attacking move to put the Blues up 3-1 on aggregate.

Pulisic latched on to a through ball from Jorginho to score his second goal in the competition this term.

Lille had pulled one back earlier in the first half through Burak Yilmaz before Pulisic's finish gave Chelsea added comfort.

Watch: Pulisic scores vital UCL goal for Chelsea

CHRISTIAN PULISIC. CLINICAL. 🇺🇸



The pass from Jorginho though. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Pz4mP9QBXm — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 16, 2022

Chelsea have their two-goal lead back! 🙌



A stunning pass from Jorginho allows Christian Pulisic to slot the ball home just before the break 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/aE1LNOq1di — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 16, 2022

U.S. away goal record

4 - @cpulisic_10 has scored more away #UCL goals (5) than any other American has total goals in the competition (DaMarcus Beasley - 4). Tourist. pic.twitter.com/5QjWdWLZHN — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) March 16, 2022

