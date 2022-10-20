WATCH: Arsenal and PSV fans clash inside Emirates during Europa League tie

Arsenal and PSV fans clashed at the Emirates Stadium during the Europa League game on Thursday night.

PSV fans angry after final whistle

Threw objects, seats, pyrotechnics at Arsenal fans

Gunners win 1-0 to progress

WHAT HAPPENED? After watching their side lose 1-0 away to Arsenal in the Europa League, a selection of PSV fans found themselves tangling with some of the home support. Footage captured fans in the stadium throwing objects at one another and even launching seats after the full-time whistle, as police tried to diffuse the situation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSV fans also threw a pyrotechnic in the direction of Arsenal fans. It made for a sour end to an already disappointing evening as the Dutch outfit failed to break through the Gunners' defence and impose themselves. Granit Xhaka's strike ensured Arsenal stay top of Group A and sent the hosts into the knockout stages.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSV? Ruud van Nistelrooy's side welcome Arsenal to Eindhoven next time out in the Europa League and could do with a result to avoid creating a difficult scenario for themselves on the final matchday. Both clubs and authorities will hope that crowd behaviour can improve for the reverse fixture.