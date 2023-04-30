WATCH: Portland Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby scores last-minute backheel goal to rescue draw against Angel City in NSWL

Portland Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby scored a dramatic last-minute backheel goal to rescue a draw against Angel City

Bixby scored a backheel goal from a corner

Secured a 3-3 draw in the 96th minute

Only the second goalkeeper to score in NWSL

WHAT HAPPENED? Bixby reacted quickest in the area after the Angel City goalkeeper dropped a corner, finishing in amazing fashion with a backheel. The goal secured NWSL champions Portland Thorns a point in a dramatic game, keeping them top of the table with 11 points from five games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bixby has joined a unique club, along with Michelle Betos, as the second goalkeeper to score in a NWSL game. Betos netted for Portland in a draw with FC Kansas City back in 2015.

WHAT NEXT FOR BIXBY? Portland face North Carolina Courage next weekend, and then take on Houston Dash in two successive games on the road.