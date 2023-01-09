WATCH: Podolski sent off in his own charity tournament as ex-Arsenal & Bayern Munich star sees red

Former Arsenal and Bayern Munich star Lukas Podolski was sent off in his own charity football tournament for angrily confronting a referee.

Forward involved in indoor competition

World Cup winner dismissed in semi-final

His team failed to make in into the final

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Germany international, who became a World Cup winner in 2014, is currently on the books of Polish outfit Gornik Zabrze. They were involved in the Schauinsland Reisen Cup competition – which is an initiative that Podolski has been involved with for many years – but the indoor event saw the 37-year-old forward lose his cool during a semi-final encounter with Rot-Weiss Essen as one of three penalties in that contest was awarded against him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After angrily confronting the match officials, resulting in him being dismissed, Podolski continued to cause a commotion as he threw water onto the pitch and in the direction of the referee.

WHAT NEXT? Gornik Zabrze suffered a semi-final defeat after seeing Podolski – who won the FA Cup during his time at Arsenal and a Bundesliga title with Bayern - sent off, with Rot-Weiss Essen going on to beat Blau-Weiss Lohne 8-3 in the final.