WATCH: 'Please don't go' - Jack Grealish begs Bernardo Silva to stay at Man City during Treble celebrations as PSG transfer pursuit continues

Jack Grealish begged Bernardo Silva not to leave Manchester City during their Treble parade as PSG continue their pursuit of the Portugal star.

PSG keen to get the versatile forward

Grealish begs him to stay put at Etihad Stadium

Bernardo has two years left on his City contract

WHAT HAPPENED? After beating Inter in the Champions League final to complete a historic treble, the Sky Blues continued their celebrations after landing back in Manchester from Istanbul. However, during the celebrations in the City bus, a topless Grealish was seen singing "please don't go" to Bernardo with his hands folded, as the Portuguese is currently being linked with a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite having two years left on his contract, Bernardo was hesitant to commit his future to City after the Champions League final and insisted that he is yet to make a final decision on whether to embark on a new challenge or not.

WHAT NEXT? PSG want to replace Lionel Messi with Bernardo, who has been one of the key cogs in Pep Guardiola's City side and boasts of having 55 goals and 59 assists in 306 appearances since moving from AS Monaco in 2017. Moreover, with Kylian Mbappe also being tipped to leave Parc des Princes in the upcoming transfer window, the efforts to get the winger might get more intense.