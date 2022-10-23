WATCH: Osimhen hits unstoppable volley to fire Napoli to victory vs Roma after outmuscling Smalling

Victor Osimhen fired home an unstoppable volley after outmuscling Chris Smalling during Napoli's Serie A clash against Roma on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Not much appeared to be on when the Nigerian striker latched onto a through ball on the far side of the box in the 80th minute, but he managed to shrug Smalling out of his path to make enough room for a shot at goal. The angle was still very tight, but Osimhen struck his volley so sweetly that Roma keeper Rui Patricio couldn't get anywhere near it, and there were wild celebrations among the away supporters after the ball nestled into the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen's stunner gave Napoli their 11th win on the bounce in all competitions and saw them move three points clear of reigning champions AC Milan at the top of Serie A. Roma, meanwhile, remain in fifth, two behind Atalanta in the race for the final Champions League spot.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR NAPOLI? Luciano Spalletti's side will now turn their attention to a Champions League group stage clash with Rangers on Wednesday, which will likely see him ring the changes as Napoli are already safely through to the last 16.