WATCH: Oshoala's sublime chip as Barcelona silence Villarreal

Asisat Oshoala enjoyed an evening to remember in her latest outing for Barcelona, with the Nigeria international scoring a beauty versus Villarreal.

Oshoala was teed up by Caldentey

Spotted keeper off her line

Scored her first goal of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? After she was set up by Mariona Caldentey, the Super Falcons star spotted the Yellow Submarine goalkeeper who came off her line. Believing that her luck was in, Oshoala chipped the ball over her and was able to wheel away in celebration when it hit the back of the net without a single bounce on its way.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Oshoala’s beauty is all the more remarkable when you consider that was her first goal of the 2022-23 campaign for the reigning Spanish champions, for whom she's made well over 100 appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSHOALA? The reigning African Women’s Player of the Year will be hoping that she re-enacts this feat when Barcelona square up against Madrid on October 1 and also during next month’s international friendly between Nigeria against Japan.