WATCH: Onana plays football with kids in Cameroon after being exiled from 2022 World Cup
- Keeper started tournament in Qatar
- Dropped after just one game
- Now preparing to return to Italy
WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter goalkeeper began the tournament as his country’s go-to option between the sticks, but was unceremoniously dropped after one appearance following a disagreement with coach Rigobert Song over his style of play. Onana packed his bags shortly after that, missing out on a memorable 1-0 victory over Brazil, but has been getting game time under his belt as an outfield player during a kickabout with local children in his homeland.
🇨🇲 Finito il #Mondiale con il #Camerun?— Corriere dello Sport (@CorSport) December 4, 2022
⚽ #Onana si diverte giocando nel suo Paese con dei ragazzini#CorrieredelloSport #ArgentinaAustralia #QatarWorldCup pic.twitter.com/a1yzcQycbk
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Song said of the decision to remove Onana from contention for competitive minutes in the Middle East: “I know what I have to do, and that is to ensure that the team takes precedence over any individuals. Andre wanted to step out and we accepted that position. In a squad, discipline is important.”
WHAT NEXT? Onana’s break from domestic duty is now coming to a close, with the 26-year-old due back in Milan next week as he returns to training with Inter ahead of Serie A action resuming in the early 2023 – with a number of friendly dates set to be taken in by the Nerazzurri prior to facing leaders Napoli on January 4.
