Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu has revealed his happiness after Arsenal registered a 3-2 victory against Liverpool to move top of the league table.

Arsenal beat Liverpool to dislodge Man City

Gunners have lost only once this season

Kanu was in attendance at the Emirates

WHAT HAPPENED? In the fixture at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners sent a strong statement in their pursuit for the title after stunning the Reds through a first-minute goal courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli.

Liverpool responded to level matters through Darwin Nunez but Bukayo Saka scored the second for a 2-1 lead at the half-time break. Roberto Firmino put Liverpool level again a few minutes after the start of the second period but Saka converted from the penalty spot to seal the victory late on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 46-year-old Nigeria legend, who made 119 appearances for the Londoners and scored 30 goals, was in attendance to cheer on the team.

Kan posted a video on his social media pages to celebrate Arsenal's latest success in the top-flight while wearing the team's home jersey. He wrote: "KAN U believe it. @arsenal back on top of the league 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 well done boys. #coyg #gunners #coyg @premierleague #london."

The win saw Arsenal move top of the 20-team log with 24 points, one more than second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners have won eight matches, and lost one.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will travel to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt in a Europa League fixture at Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday before they return for a league trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

Arsenal beat Bodo/Glimt 3-0 in their first Group A meeting at the Emirates Stadium on October 6.