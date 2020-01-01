Watch: New signing Mucureezi welcomed at Vipers SC

The Cranes winger was handed a warm reception as he arrived to start a new journey with the Venoms

Vipers SC new signing Paul Mucureezi was treated to a perfect reception as he arrived to sign a three-year deal on Thursday.

The Cranes winger completed his move from Mbarara City FC as a free agent becoming coach Edward Golola’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The Venoms have now released a video of Mucureezi arriving at St Mary's Stadium Kitende where he was received by coach Golola and was immediately taken round the stadium’s facility including the gym and the playing surface.

Clad in a grey suit, black tie, and a black shoe, Mucureezi stepped out majestically from a silver Mercedes Benz to start a new life alongside his two former coaches (Richard Wasswa and Edward Golola) - who coached him way back at St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School – Kitende.

⭐️ M U C U⭐️



We were with Paul Mucureezi every step of the way as the midfielder/forward signed his contract and sealed a move to become a Venom.#VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/U9ig6S6X2A — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) January 3, 2020

Mucureezi said after signing: “l am thrilled to be joining Vipers. I have enjoyed my time at Mbarara City enormously and l have learned a lot there. But I’m looking forward to another journey now with the Venoms. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win trophies.”

Article continues below

Coach Golola also welcomed the player saying: “[Mucureezi] is one of the best wingers or forwards in the [UPL]. He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Vipers and he fits exactly the type of player we were looking for to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further. I am delighted he has signed with us.”

Mucureezi will wear the number 14 jersey, which had previously been used in the first round of 2019/20 by Innocent Wafula.

He becomes the fourth player to take on the number, after Julius Mulindwa, Nicholas Wadada, and Wafula.