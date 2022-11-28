WATCH: 'New Ronaldo' Aboubakar 'sends Milinkovic-Savic to the bakery' in Cameroon comeback against Serbia

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored an outrageous chip as he inspired the Indomitable Lions to fight back in Monday's 3-3 draw with Serbia.

Aboubakar scored a cheeky lob to reduce the deficit

It was Cameroon's second goal in the 3-3 draw

The chip has sent fans into ecstasy on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? Aboubaker rose from the bench to help Cameroon come back from 3-1 down to secure a 3-3 draw in their second Group G game at the 2022 Fifa World Cup. It was an audacious chip by the Indomitable Lions captain and he delivered it a few seconds after leaving Serbia midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic sprawling on the ground in another magical moment. The goal got fans excited and it lit social media.

Goal of the TOURNAMENT by Vincent Aboubakar 🇨🇲🦁🔥 - @Steve_Labile

Aboubakar sent the goalkeeper to go and buy @Vies_Pastries [bakery] 😂😂 - @Ghislaintweets

That Vincent Aboubakar chip was so nasty, unreal stuff! - @El_Futbolesque

Vincent Aboubakar did Mo Salah bad after this lop 😂 Cameroon king 👑 - @alidiligent39

Vincent Aboubakar with a classic finish , so rude man 😂 - @UtdKwamz

Stop that Vincent Aboubakar - @FootyLimb

Vincent Aboubakar has accidentally scored one of the goals of the tournament with a piss-take finish because he thought he was offside. Scenes. - @Two_Pradista

Goal of the tournament 🏟️ belongs to #VincentAboubakar - @saddiqsana99

🇨🇲 3-3 🇷🇸



From joy to despair... and back to joy (not captured on camera)



Please savour Joey N'Do's lap of the @rtesport studio after Vincent Aboubakar's sensational goal, which was briefly ruled out for offside#fifaworldcup #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/VbdVg0bHc5 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 28, 2022

Salah watching this Vincent Aboubakar masterclass pic.twitter.com/B8DJWnUYYK — Jorge de Guzmán (@SLbvdshvh) November 28, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aboubakar came on 10 minutes into the second half and that was enough time for him to have a huge influence in this game. After his audacious goal, Aboubakar went on to set up Eric Choupo-Moting for Cameroon's equalizer. To cap a fine day for him, Aboubakar was named Man of the Match despite not playing the better part of the game.

The impressive performance by the Indomitable Lions skipper might convince coach Rigobert Song to start him in their next match. Aboubakar has been coming on as a substitute in their two World Cup games. His combination with Choupo-Moting looks promising and Song might need the two in his lineup the next time around.

WHAT NEXT FOR ABOUBAKAR? Aboubakar will be hoping to be handed his first start of this tournament when Cameroon clash with Brazil in their next game on Friday. It is their last group game and a crucial match in which the Indomitable Lions need a victory to progress to the next round.