WATCH: ‘New era!’ - Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos mocks Ronald Araujo after El Clasico romp

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos hit back at Ronald Araujo with 'new era' dig after their Cops del Rey win over Barcelona.

Madrid beat Barcelona 4-0

Knocked out of Copa del Rey

Ceballos mocked Araujo with a cheeky dig

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid put Barcelona to the sword in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal to knock them out of the tournament. After three consecutive defeats to their eternal rivals, Madrid players were in a gala mood right after the final whistle until they left Camp Nou and, as Ceballos was making his way onto the team bus, he was caught chanting "La nueva era!" a couple of times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder's chants seemed to be directed towards Araujo who claimed that "it is the beginning of a new era" after the Super Cup win over Los Blancos in January. Evidently, those comments had not gone down well with Ceballos who responded in equal measure after their first win over the Catalan club since that 3-1 humbling.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA & REAL MADRID? The league leaders will get back to action against Girona on Monday, while Real Madrid will play Villarreal at Santiago Bernabeu two days earlier.