Watch: Mourinho serenaded by Inter fans during match against Roma

Jose Mourinho was serenaded during Roma's clash with Inter as supporters of his former club showed that they still have fond feelings for their former boss.

Mourinho managed Inter from 2008-2010, famously winning the treble of Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the Champions League in his final season at San Siro prior to taking up the Real Madrid job.

It's now been over a decade since Mourinho departed but, with Inter up big late in Saturday's 3-1 win, supporters sung the name of their former manager, who acknowledged the support in his former home.

Watch: Mourinho serenaded by Inter fans

Lovely moment Inter fans serenade their former treble-winning manager José Mourinho



One of the special ones

