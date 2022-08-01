Watch: Mount & Foden celebrate wildly in Wembley stands after England Women's historic Euros triumph

Mason Mount and Phil Foden celebrated wildly together in the Wembley stands after seeing the England Women's team emerge triumphant over Germany in the Euro 2022 final. Ella Toone opened the scoring for the hosts just after the hour mark, but Germany's Lina Magull equalised late on to force extra time.
In the game's dying embers, Manchester City's Chloe Kelly tapped the ball home after a goalmouth scramble that ensured Sarina Wiegman's troops lifted the trophy - much to the delight of Mount and Foden.
Watch Mount & Phil Foden celebrate after Lionesses Euro 2022 victory
The two England men's national team stars were in attendance at Wembley to watch the Lionesses in live action, and were elated following their European Championship triumph.
Chelsea midfielder Mount posted a video of the celebrations with Manchester City rival Foden as the pair sang along with the crowd and jumped up and down in jubilation after the final whistle.
Who else reacted to the Lionesses' Euro 2022 success?
Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who plays alongside Mount and Foden for the England men's team, took to social media to congratulate the Lionesses and marvel at the "unreal scenes" at Wembley stadium.
Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing @Lionesses!! @ellatoone99 take a bow for that finish too 👌— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 31, 2022
England's Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire were also among those to pay tribute to the Lionesses - who managed to bring their country's 56-year wait for major silverware to an end in style.
History-makers @Lionesses 🏴 pic.twitter.com/0l8Mlq7OGX— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 31, 2022
Huge congratulations to @Lionesses. Brilliant game. History made. The whole country is proud of you. Enjoy the celebrations 🏆🏴🥳 #Lionesses https://t.co/6khg7TVStW— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 31, 2022
July 31, 2022