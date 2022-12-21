WATCH: Morocco receive heroic welcome in Rabat after making World Cup history

Morocco have finally returned to Rabat after their successful campaign at the 2022 World Cup which was ended in the semi-finals by France.

Morocco finished fourth after losing to Croatia

They beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal

They landed to a heroic welcome in Rabat

WHAT HAPPENED? The Atlas Lions were the surprise package in the global competition after becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals in the Gulf nation.

However, Morocco's fairytale run was ended by France after losing 2-0 in the last fixture at Al Bayt Stadium. They came up against Croatia for the third-place playoff fixture but lost 2-1.

The North Africans returned home on Tuesday to a heroic welcome from tens of thousands of Moroccans, who thronged the capital to receive them. The team under manager Walid Regragui was later hosted to a luncheon by King Mohammed VI.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The parade in Rabat has sparked debate on social media with other fans claiming it was much better than Argentia's trophy parade.

"Morocco heroes welcome looks far much better than Argentina's trophy parade. But I know you are not ready for this issue. So I will leave it for today," said Junior Levy Driver, and his sentiments were echoed by Onwuka Onyedikachi Ogubunka, who said: "More glorious than Argentina own that look like a local carnival."

Obong M E Essien said: "Wow Wow wow!!! This is real love indeed. Africa is rising to the top. Well done Morocco," while Am-omubo Victor Godwin opined: "Next World Cup to come Africa will be on top."

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? The Atlas Lions, who finished their group stage matches without losing a match and went on to defeat Spain and Portugal, will shift their focus to the African Nations Championships set to be held in Algeria in January.