WATCH: Mohamed Salah scores THUNDEROUS volley to put Liverpool 4-0 up against pitiful Man Utd

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah added to Manchester United's misery as he smashed home a fourth goal against the Red Devils in an Anfield thumping.

10th league goal of the season

Equaling Robbie Fowler record

Seals a huge three points

WHAT HAPPENED? A brace from Cody Gakpo, sandwiching a Darwin Nunez header, had given Jurgen Klopp's men a comfortable lead.

However, Salah only added to the Liverpool delirium when he blasted home a volley following a swift counterattack following a Man Utd corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was the sixth consecutive game in which Salah has scored against the Red Devils in all competitions, making him the first to achieve such a feat.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? What's more, he also managed to become Liverpool's leading Premier League goalscorer for Liverpool, moving past Robbie Fowler with 129 goals after netting a second later in the match, which the Reds ultimately won 7-0 for their biggest-ever triumph over United. He'll hope to add more against Bournemouth next time out.