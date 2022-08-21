WATCH: Mendy howler costs Chelsea as USMNT star Aaronson accepts gift to fire Leeds in front

Ewan Gennery|
Mendy-Chelsea-AaronsonGetty
Leeds United vs ChelseaLeeds UnitedChelseaPremier LeagueVideoB. AaronsonE. Mendy

The Blues goalkeeper was caught napping and punished by the persistent Whites midfielder

  • Mendy failed to clear his lines
  • Aaronson scored with a no look finish
  • Chelsea trying to maintain unbeaten start

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea No.1 Edouard Mendy received a back pass from teammate Thiago Silva, which he controlled before trying to turn past the on rushing Aaronson. The USMNT star managed to nick the ball off the 'keepers toe before tapping in a no-look finish to rub salt in Mendy's wounds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are trying to maintain an unbeaten record in the Premier League, winning and drawing their opening two fixtures, however, their task got even harder as Rodrigo nodded home for Leeds just four minutes after the opener.

Editors' Picks