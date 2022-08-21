WATCH: Mendy howler costs Chelsea as USMNT star Aaronson accepts gift to fire Leeds in front

The Blues goalkeeper was caught napping and punished by the persistent Whites midfielder

Mendy failed to clear his lines

Aaronson scored with a no look finish

Chelsea trying to maintain unbeaten start

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea No.1 Edouard Mendy received a back pass from teammate Thiago Silva, which he controlled before trying to turn past the on rushing Aaronson. The USMNT star managed to nick the ball off the 'keepers toe before tapping in a no-look finish to rub salt in Mendy's wounds.