Watch M'Changama score stunning free-kick for Comoros in Afcon clash against Cameroon

Youssouf M'Changama scored a stunning free-kick to pull a goal back for Comoros in their Africa Cup of Nations second round tie against Cameroon.

With his side trailing by two goals and down to 10 men, M'Changama stepped up to smash in the set-piece from distance and give his side hope in the last nine minutes of the match.

The 31-year-old sent the ball sailing into the top corner of the Cameroon goal, leaving goalkeeper Andre Onana with no chance of stopping it.

Watch M'Changama's excellent free-kick

What did the goal mean for Comoros?

The goal gave Comoros a fighting chance in the late stages of the last-16 tie.

The island nation, making their Afcon debut this year, headed into the match as massive underdogs.

The gargantuan task was made even worse when an injury and Covid-19 crisis forced them to put an outfield player in goal from the start of the match, followed by centre-back Nadjim Abdou being sent off just seven minutes in.

Left-back Chaker Alhadhur was trusted to play in goal and pulled off a magnificent double save to keep his side in the match, but their hopes appeared to be over when Vincent Aboubakar hit the net with 20 minutes left to play.

M'Changama's goal ensured a nervy end to the game as Comoros put pressure on Cameroon, but Antonio Conceicao's men were able to hold on to their 2-1 lead and book their place in the next round.

