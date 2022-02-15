Watch: Mbappe scores last-gasp stunner to lead PSG past Real Madrid in Champions League first-leg clash
Kylian Mbppe scored a stunning last-gasp winner against Real Madrid on Tuesday as he helped his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, take down the one he has been most linked to as his contract nears its expiration date.
Mbappe darted past both Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao with just seconds remaining in Tuesday's Champions League clash, splitting the two defenders before nutmegging Thibaut Courtois for what turned out to score the game's only goal.
The goal helped PSG move past a missed Lionel Messi penalty, helping the hosts to a 1-0 win in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.
Watch Mbappe's stunner
A vital goal
Mbappe's late goal sealed the win and, more importantly, the 1-0 advantage heading to the Bernabeu in the second leg.
Mbappe's goal was just the second 90th-minute winning goal Real Madrid have conceded in their entire Champions League history, with the only other coming from Mirko Vucinic for Roma in March 2008.
It was also Mbappe's 52nd goal involvement in as many games, having scored 32 while assisting 20 more.