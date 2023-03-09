WATCH: Marcus Rashford turns the page from Man Utd embarrassment with goal six minutes into Real Betis clash

Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United bounce back from their Anfield embarrassment, with a goal inside six minutes against Real Betis on Thursday.

United aiming to bounce back from 7-0 rout

Rashford put them ahead after six minutes

Home side gained early control over Betis

WHAT HAPPENED? United countered at pace with Bruno Fernandes down the right whose under-hit cross was only partially cleared by the Betis defence. The ball fell kindly to Rashford but there was nothing lucky about the finish. The in-form forward controlled well with the underside of his boot and flicked the ball round the defender before lashing a powerful strike into the roof of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The sixth-minute strike means Rashford is back in the goals after a brief two-game drought, taking his tally to 26 in the season across all competitions. More importantly for United, though, it gives the players present in their 7-0 mauling at Liverpool on Sunday - all of whom were selected to start by Erik ten Hag against Betis - a chance at redemption, as the home side took control of the tie early on.

WHAT NEXT? After Thursday's Europa League clash, United are next in action in the Premier League, hosting strugglers Southampton on Sunday.