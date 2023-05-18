Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was involved with an altercation with Manchester City staff after their Champions League semi-final.

Evra turned up in a red suit at Etihad

Was on punditry duty for French TV

Fell out with City staff after the final whistle

WHAT HAPPENED? The 42-year-old wore his heart on his sleeves and came dressed in a red suit at the Etihad, flaunting his allegiance towards the Red Devils, while working as a pundit for French TV in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal where Pep Guardiola's men ran rout against a toothless Real Madrid.

Manel Estiarte, assistant to Guardiola, had to step in and reason with an agitated Evra just outside the home team's technical area to amicably solve the matter. City's security personnel also stepped in to de-escalate the matter. However, the issue had seemingly been settled with Evra and Estiarte shaking hands before parting ways.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man City remain on course to win the historic treble for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United side in 1999. They have a sizeable lead at the top in the Premier League over second-placed Arsenal and are set to face Inter and Manchester United in the Champions League and FA Cup final respectively in June.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola will rally his troops once again on Sunday against Chelsea in a Premier League fixture at home.