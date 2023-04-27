WATCH: Man Utd fans troll Tottenham supporters with Harry Kane transfer chant

A boisterous Manchester United away end chanted tongue-in-cheek about Harry Kane joining their club in June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? As they watched their side stroll into an early lead inside a rainy Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday evening, United fans could be heard loud and proud from the away end supporting their club. But between the usual songs and the anti-Glazer chants, they came up with a witty chant to troll Spurs fans about their star man and wantaway striker Kane.

WHAT THEY CHANTED: "Harry Kane, we'll see you in June" could be heard from the away supporters throughout the first half, referring to the speculation linking him with a transfer to the Red Devils.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having failed to fire Spurs towards a sustained push for silverware despite his always impressive scoring rate, and with him entering the final year of his contract in the summer, Kane is once again being tipped to leave Tottenham.

United have been most consistently linked and have started to explore the possibility of an approach for the 29-year-old, but with Tottenham CEO Daniel Levy known for driving a hard bargain in the transfer market, any move for Kane could cost around £100m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Erik ten Hag's side doubled their lead on the cusp of half-time, Marcus Rashford bursting past Eric Dier to add to a sublime goal scored by Jadon Sancho earlier in the game.

WHAT NEXT? With Spurs' season stumbling to a bitter end once again, Kane will have one eye on what might be an eventfuls summer.