WATCH: Man City star Kevin De Bruyne hammers Champions League semi-final first leg equaliser against Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne scored a crucial goal for Manchester City on Tuesday, banging in a long-range shot at Real Madrid.

Man City trailed midway through second half

Gundogan rolled ball in front of De Bruyne

De Bruyne smashed it past Courtois

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder's 67th-minute strike came after Madrid winger Vinicius Junior had scored a dazzling goal of his own in the first half. It was De Bruyne's seventh career Champions League goal from outside the box - with exactly half of his strikes in the competition coming from this range.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne lost his best chance at winning the Champions League to date when he suffered a head injury in the final two years ago against Chelsea. He's considered one of the greatest playmakers in Premier League history, but he desperately wants to add the European trophy to his list of accomplishments.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been the kings of the competition and are looking to win it for the second year in a row. Overall, Los Blancos have triumphed in five of the past nine editions of the tournament.

WHAT NEXT? The winner of the two-legged tie, which wraps up on May 17, will meet the winner of Inter vs AC Milan in the Champions League final.