Watch: Afcon wondergoals as Hakimi hits stunning free kick for Morocco after Malawi's Mhango nets 40-yard screamer
Malawi striker Gabadinho Mhango and Morocco star Achriaf Hakimi exchanged wonder goals in Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations clash.
Mhango's 40-yard stunner gave his side the lead within just eight minutes against the highly-favoured Morocco.
However, after Youssef En-Nesyr levelled the score just before half-time, Hakimi stepped up with a stunning free-kick to give Morocco the lead as they triumphed 2-1.
What happened?
Mhango's goal came early, with the striker receiving the ball from John Banda from inside Malawi's own half.
The striker took that pass and cut towards goal before rifling a shot from long range.
Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was left helpless as he attempted to get a hand to Mhango's perfectly-hit shot, with the Morocco shot-stopper only able to watch as it soared into the back of the net.
The goal was Mahango's third of the tournament, having scored twice against Zimbabwe in the group stage.
Hakimi stepped up with a wondergoal of his own in the 70th minute, firing home a stunner that proved to be the game-winner.
The Moroccan star smashed a 30-yard set-piece right into the top corner, leading his side to the quarter-finals.
His fantastic finish prompted an instant reaction from PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe, who immediately declared Hakimi the best right back in the game.