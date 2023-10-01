WATCH: 'Hey, f*ck you' - Lorenzo Insigne clashes with Toronto FC supporter as rocky MLS career continues

Lorenzo Insigne was seen clashing with his own fans at Toronto FC as the Italian was filmed swearing in the stands.

Insigne abused his own fans during Toronto FC's match

Rocky MLS campaign continues

Insigne joined Toronto FC Napoli in 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? Insigne watched his team Toronto FC in action in Major League Soccer on Saturday from the gallery as they went down 2-3 against FC Cincinnati. During the match, the Italian star was seen hurling abuse at Toronto fans as he said, "Hey, f*ck you. Respect." before heading back to his seat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Insigne's journey in the MLS has not been smooth sailing since joining the club in 2022 from Napoli. In the two seasons he has been part of the Toronto FC squad, the Italian international has appeared in 32 matches thus far, contributing 11 goals and six assists. In May this year, he, along with compatriot Federico Bernardeschi, reportedly had a feud with former manager Bob Bradley which eventually resulted in the coach's departure from the team in June.

WHAT NEXT? Toronto FC will next face Charlotte in the MLS on Wednesday.