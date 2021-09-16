Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace with LIVENow

Exciting clash awaits at Anfield as unbeaten Liverpool welcomes dangerous Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Two teams on the back of highly impressive wins last week are set to face each other in the cauldron of Anfield, looking to continue building on their positive momentum.

Liverpool thumped Leeds United 3-0 last week with the irresistible Mohamed Salah notching up his century of goals in the Premier League to keep Jurgen Klopp’s side level on points with league leaders Manchester United.

While Crystal Palace themselves are coming off an incredible triumph by the same scoreline over the previous league leaders in Tottenham Hotspur as Patrick Vieira got his first ever win managing the South London club.

Still without a defeat after the opening four matches where Liverpool have picked up three solid wins and a single draw, the Reds are looking close to reaching the same level they achieved enroute to winning the title two seasons ago.

With Virgil van Dijk back in the fold and already looking like he was never away, Liverpool are one of only three teams to have only conceded a solitary goal thus far in this 2021/22 season.

It was a dream debut for Odsonne Edouard when he was sent on by Vieira in the 84th minute against Spurs and scored within seconds of being substituted into the game and promptly followed that up with a second, nine minutes later.

What Vieira will have is the advantage of having a week to work his players and prepare for this massive clash against the 2019/20 champions while Liverpool have a midweek clash in the Champions League against AC Milan.

But with the backing of the ferocious noise that is Anfield, Liverpool are still the favourites heading into this encounter and will be expected to come away with all three points despite Palace’s heroics last week.

