WATCH: Liverpool star Cody Gakpo given a hero’s welcome back at PSV as fans unfurl huge banner

Cody Gakpo bid an emotional farewell to PSV during the January transfer window, as he moved to Liverpool, but he is still idolised in Eindhoven.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international left his home-town club to take on a Premier League challenge when a £44 million ($53m) offer proved too tempting to turn down. Gakpo did, however, leave PSV having recorded 55 goals and 50 assists for the club through 159 appearances and is still held in the highest regard by the club’s supporters. That admiration was on full display during a Europa League clash with Sevilla as those in the stands unfurled a huge banner and sang Gakpo’s name as he paid a visit to Philips Stadion on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo headed home two days after taking in a European outing of his own. Said contest proved to be one to forget for the Dutch forward, with Liverpool suffering a humbling 5-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the first leg of their heavyweight Champions League last-16 encounter.

WHAT NEXT? Gakpo did take a while to find his feet at Liverpool, but he does now have two goals to his name – including one in a Merseyside derby date with Everton – and will be hoping to endear himself further to a new fan base over the coming months and years after committing to a contract at Anfield through to 2028.