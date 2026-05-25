Where to watch Senegal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

When and where?

World Cup - Grp. I New York/New Jersey Stadium

Group I Table

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

Gemini

Who is showing the World Cup in Senegal?

In Senegal, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the national public broadcaster and the major regional pay-TV network.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster Type Coverage Details SuperSport Pay-TV Broadcasting all 104 matches of the expanded tournament live. SuperSport holds the comprehensive pay-TV rights across sub-Saharan Africa, accessible via satellite on DStv. RTS (Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise) Free-to-Air As the national public broadcaster, RTS is showing key tournament matches for free. This guaranteed coverage includes all of Senegal's matches, broadcasting live across its terrestrial and satellite channels so fans nationwide can follow the Lions of Teranga.







