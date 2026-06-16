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World Cup
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Celine Abrahams

Where to watch Jordan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup
Jordan

Find out where to watch the game where you are. Scroll down for worldwide broadcasts!

When and where?

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World Cup - Grp. J
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Group J Table

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How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Who is showing the World Cup in Jordan?

Jordan falls under the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) broadcasting region, which means beIN SPORTS holds the exclusive rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster

Type

Coverage Details

beIN SPORTS (Satellite/Cable)

Pay-TV

Broadcasting all 104 matches live across its dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels. The coverage is extensive, offering dedicated channels for Arabic, English, and French commentary.

TOD & beIN CONNECT

Streaming

Both digital platforms are streaming every match live. TOD is beIN's standalone streaming service, while beIN CONNECT is the companion app for existing TV subscribers.

How do I watch beIN Sports from abroad using ExpressVPN?

To watch Jordan's World Cup coverage on beIN Sports or the TOD streaming service from abroad using ExpressVPN, you will need to route your connection through a server in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Here is how to set it up:

1.Open ExpressVPN:

Ensure your app is up to date.

Launch the ExpressVPN app on your device and log in to your account.

2.Connect to a MENA server:

Crucial step.

Search for a server located in the MENA region. Egypt is typically the most reliable ExpressVPN server location for accessing MENA-specific streaming services like TOD and beIN CONNECT. Wait until the app confirms you are connected.

3.Clear your browser cache (Optional but recommended):

If you are watching on a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private Browsing" window, or clear your cache and cookies. This prevents the streaming platform from detecting your real location from previous browsing sessions.

4.Navigate to the streaming platform:

Go to TOD.tv or the beIN CONNECT website (or open their respective apps if you are on a mobile device or smart TV).

5.Log in and start streaming:

Sign in to your account. Because you are connected to a MENA server, the platform should grant you access to the live channels, including the beIN SPORTS MAX channels showing the World Cup matches.

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Frequently asked questions

Jordan has been placed in Group J for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they are set to compete against Argentina, Algeria, and Austria.

Jordan’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to take place against Austria on 17 June at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Jordanian national team has established its official 2026 FIFA World Cup base camp in Portland, Oregon.

Musa Al-Taamari is the standout star and Jordan’s primary attacking threat, bringing high-level European experience from Ligue 1 and serving as the creative spark for the national team. Yazan Al-Naimat is a clinical finisher who has proven his ability to score on the big stage, particularly during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and the recent qualifying cycle. Ali Olwan completes a formidable front three, known for his versatility and goal-scoring instincts, having recently netted a hat-trick to help secure Jordan’s place in the tournament. In defence, Yazan Al-Arab is a physically dominant centre-back who provides veteran leadership and aerial strength at the back. Mahmoud Al-Mardi offers a dangerous threat from the wing and set-pieces, contributing both goals and key assists in high-pressure matches. Finally, Yazeed Abu Laila is the established number one in goal, whose shot-stopping and experience between the sticks will be vital as Jordan makes its World Cup debut.

Jordan’s group stage matches are all set for early morning kick-offs, with their first two games against Austria and Algeria starting before dawn and their final clash with Argentina beginning in the middle of the night.

Official coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Jordan is available through beIN Sports, which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Middle East and North Africa region.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks Jordan’s first-ever qualification for the tournament, having successfully navigated the AFC qualifying rounds to secure their historic debut appearance.

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